IIPE team wins RBI Quiz competition

Vijayawada: The team of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) of Visakhapatnam won the first place in the state-level competitions organised by the Reserve Bank of India in connection with completion of 90 years of its establishment here on Monday.

Speaking to media, RBI regional director Basheer said the RBI conducted online competitions for the undergraduates from September 19 to 21 and the final state-level competition was conducted in Vijayawada on Monday.

He said that as many as 166 students in 83 teams participated in the competitions. Kritajna Sharma and Ujwal Narayan team of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy of Visakhapatnam was the winner of the competitions winning the cash award of Rs 2 lakh. The second place was won by the team of Spaces Degree College and the third place went to the team of Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing of Kurnool.

The second and third place winners were given Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Basheer said that the winning team would participate in the Zonal Round which would be held from November 21 to December 4. Later, the finals at national level would be conducted at Mumbai. RBI FIDD general manager Mahana, representatives of various banks, and LDMs of all districts and others participated.