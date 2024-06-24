Ikshwaku period Buddhist remains found in Prakasam district

Ongole: A third-century Buddhist pillar remains were found at the Sri Moksharamalingeswara Temple at Ramathirtham village in Chimakurthi mandal by noted archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation Dr Emani Sivanagireddy on Sunday.

Dr Reddy, who is surveying as part of the ‘Preserve Heritage for Prosperity’ campaign in the Prakasam district was chanced upon to spot a Buddhist symbol of a half lotus medallion on a limestone pillar, datable to 3rd century CE on the premises of the Sri Moksharamalingeswara Swamy temple. Based on the stylistic features, he said that it is interesting to note that the limestone pillar is of a Silamandapa, a pillared pavilion, of a Buddhist monastery, and was appropriated as a Sivalinga recarving with Brahma, Vishnu, and Rudra parts in the square, octagonal and round in shapes from the bottom to the top during the Vengi Chalukyan Period, of 8th Century CE. He said the Sivalinga delineated with a phallic symbol called Brahmasutra is inserted into a three-layered Panavatta of the Chalukyan period.

Dr Reddy lamented the utter neglect of the antiquarian remains in the background of the temple. He observed a huge Virabhadra Sculpture of the Vijayanagar period, 16th Century CE, and three Sivalingas, all broken and thrown carelessly.

He appealed to the temple authorities to safeguard the sculptures that bear historical significance and erect them on a pedestal with proper labelling for the benefit of the visitors. Ronda Dasaradharami Reddy, Yeluri Seshachalam, P Mahesh, and K Purnachandrarao participated in the campaign with Dr Reddy.