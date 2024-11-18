‘Iktaaraa Bole’ a collection of satires launched

Visakhapatnam: President of Srijan an association of Hindi literature, and Hindi writer Nirav Kumar Verma released a Hindi book ‘Iktaaraa Bole,’ a collection of satires, written by Hindi litterateur T Mahadev Rao. Reviewing the book, Hindi author Seema Verma said the satires written by Mahadev Rao are not only thought-provoking but also helps people focus on improvement. Close to 70 satires were compiled in the book as part, including topics like politics and society.

Speaking on the occasion, Telugu and Hindi author Bhagavatula Satyanarayana Murty said since the last 22 years, the society has been organising a number of literary activities and encouraging Hindi writers.

Sharing his views, Mahadev Rao said that satirical literature has become a powerful mode to express views and bring social change. Among others, Rajneesh Tiwari, MVR Rao, Abhishek Kumar, K Anita, Madhubala Kushwaha, SVR Naidu, recited poems during ‘Sahitya charcha’ session.