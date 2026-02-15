Illegal mutation shocks civic officials

Tirupati: A shocking case of unauthorised property mutations in notified slum areas has come to light after property owners raised complaints to officials. The issue surfaced when several building owners noticed that their names had been altered in the demand notices issued by bill collectors for property tax collection.

In some areas, affected property owners confronted bill collectors, suspecting foul play due to the unexpected changes in the listed property owners. The bill collectors promptly reported the issue to the concerned revenue officials, leading to a verification of the demand notices.

Upon verification, authorities discovered that as many as 190 properties had been fraudulently mutated, prompting Municipal Commissioner N Mourya to meet with SP L Subba Rayudu and file a formal case. The police have registered the case and initiated an investigation.

During a media conference, Commissioner Mourya confirmed the tampering of property records in the city's 69 notified slums. These slums, although designated as such, have seen an increase in property values due to their location in developed areas, making them highly sought after. Mourya assured that a detailed report on the fraud would be submitted to the Municipal Administration Department Director, and a thorough verification process was underway to identify more cases.

Sources indicate that it is still unclear whether insiders are involved in the fraud or if hackers have breached official websites to alter property ownership details. The high property values in these areas have led to a rise in unauthorized property sales and illegal attempts to change ownership.