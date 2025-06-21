Illegal ration rice trade rampant in Kurnool, CPI raise concerns

Pathikonda: Illegal transportation and black-marketing of ration rice have emerged as a serious concern in Pathikonda mandal of Kurnool district. Despite the government’s well-intentioned efforts to ensure food security for the underprivileged through the Public Distribution System (PDS), a network of ration dealers and traders is reportedly diverting the subsidised rice for commercial gain.

According to reliable sources, several ration dealers are indulging in manipulative practices including under-weighing and misreporting to create surplus stocks. Additionally, rice is being collected from some beneficiaries who sell their quota due to financial distress or lack of awareness.

This rice is then supplied illegally to local rice mills and grocery stores, feeding a parallel black-market economy.

As the nexus between ration dealers, traders, and millers grows stronger, genuine beneficiaries are left in the lurch. The State government has mandated that each beneficiary family should receive ration supplies for at least 15 days per month. However, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. In several villages of Pathikonda and Devanakonda mandals, residents report that they are either receiving reduced quantities or are being told that stock is unavailable.

Local officials, especially in Devanakonda, are being accused of conducting superficial inspections and turning a blind eye to the malpractice.

“Their checks appear more like a formality than a serious attempt to enforce the law,” allege residents.

Raising his voice against this growing menace, CPI District Committee Member M Narasa Rao has strongly condemned the failure of the local administration to curb the illegal trade. Speaking to the media, he said, “It is deeply unfortunate that the rice intended for the poor is being diverted to the open market. The ration system was introduced to protect the food rights of economically weaker sections, but today it has become a profitable business for a few corrupt individuals.”

He further added, “We have received several complaints from people across villages in Pathikonda and Devanakonda mandals. They are either being denied their rightful ration or being pressured to sell it. This is a violation of their basic rights and an insult to the government’s welfare policies.”

“Those found guilty, including dealers and traders involved in this illegal racket, must face strict legal consequences. The government should implement a robust monitoring mechanism and involve local communities and party representatives in vigilance efforts,” he emphasized.

“This rice is meant for your families. Selling it might give short-term money, but it only strengthens this illegal network and weakens the system meant to support you,” he appealed.

With public outrage growing, the onus is now on the district authorities to restore faith in the ration distribution system and ensure that essential commodities reach the intended beneficiaries without leakage, corruption, or delay.