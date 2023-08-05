  • Menu
Illegal sand mining goes unabated in river Kundu

Sand being excavated in Kundu river with the help of an earth mover in Nandyal
Highlights

Residents dwelling along the banks of river Kundu in Nandyal are urging the officials to immediately stop the illegal and indiscriminate excavation of sand from the river.

Nandyal: Residents dwelling along the banks of river Kundu in Nandyal are urging the officials to immediately stop the illegal and indiscriminate excavation of sand from the river. A source has stated that some people after taking the support of ruling party leaders are indiscriminately mining the sand with an earth mover (JCB) and hundreds of tractors are engaged to transport it. Due to excavation of sand from the Kundu river, there is a threat of floodwaters entering the residential areas during the rainy season. The issue has been brought to the notice of the concerned officials but they turned a blind eye on the illegal excavation, stated a resident on condition of anonymity.

He urged the officials concerned to immediately plunge into action and take stern action on the excavators. Another source stated that they have reported the issue to the Tahsildar Srinivasulu on Friday. But the Tahsildar stated that no such complaint was received from anyone in this regard.

