Illegal structure built by MP Vijayasai’s daughter demolished on Bheemli coast

Visakhapatnam: Following the AP High Court order, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials on Sunday demolished concrete structures unauthorisedly built by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter Neha Reddy under the banner of Avyaan Realtors LLP.

The structures were built by violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms at the Bheemunipatnam seacoast of Visakhapatnam district.

Raising objection over the construction, Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court against the illegal structures.

After the court’s verdict, the GVMC authorities launched the demolition exercise two weeks ago. While structures had to be removed in four different directions, only one side was removed earlier.

The corporator brought the incomplete demolition exercise to the notice of the AP High Court stating that it was discontinued due to political pressure.

Responding to the corporator’s appeal, the High Court issued orders to demolish the entire structure which was at a depth of 12 metres and also issued an order to collect the cost of demolition from Neha Reddy.

The illegal construction was carried out in about 4 acres of land in survey numbers 1516, 1517, 1519 and 1523 of Bheemunipatnam. The constructor had plans to build a star hotel at the seacoast without getting required permissions from the concerned department.The negligence to seek permission resulted in demolition of the structure following the court order.