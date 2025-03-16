Illegal structures of former YSRCP MP’s daughter demolished

Visakhapatnam : Following the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) began the demolition of illegal constructions at Bheemunipatnam coast in Visakhapatnam.

The demolition of the illegal constructions, belonging to a company wherein former Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy’s daughter P Neha Reddy is a partner, commenced on Saturday for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

During the YSRCP’s tenure, the illegal construction in ward No:3 at Bheemunipatnam was taken up by Avyaan Realtors LLP belonging to Neha Reddy. Back then, the illegal construction violating CRZ rules was carried out with the support of the then GVMC officials.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the AP Coastal Management Authority to file a complaint with the police so that action could be initiated against the company for violating the CRZ norms. The court also ordered that the cost of the demolition of the wall be recovered from the company itself. In Visakhapatnam, the Town Planning officials of the GVMC took up the demolition exercise. The officials demolished a wall built illegally by digging 10-ft deep in the area. According to the officials, the exercise is expected to take a few more days to get completed.

For repeated times, JSP corporator P. Murthy Yadav filed a case in the High Court highlighting the violations of the CRZ norms.