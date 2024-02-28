Live
- Bishop Jayarao Polimera, Head of the Roman Catholic emphasises youth should have talent
- GVMC mayor lays foundation stone for development works in Maddilapalem
- Kotamreddy confident of hattrick victory
- MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for Varasiddhi Vinayaka Durga Polamamba Temple in Vizag
- Speaker disqualifies 8 MLAs from Assembly
- GHMC Dy Floor leader visits Veerannagutta to oversee arrangements for Maha Sivaratri
- Naidu, Sharmila lambast YSRCP for ‘humiliating’ cricketer Vihari
- TSRTC makes arrangements for Intermediate exams
- Birds of different feathers flock to avian island at Neknampur Lake
Imansa family express gratitude to Prathipati Pulla Rao
Imansa's family expressed their gratitude to Prathipati Pulla Rao and the Prathipati Foundation for their generous support during this difficult time....
Imansa's family expressed their gratitude to Prathipati Pulla Rao and the Prathipati Foundation for their generous support during this difficult time. They also thanked Ganga Srinivasa Rao and the TDP leaders for their presence and assistance. The community of Ganapavaram village came together to offer their condolences and support to Imansa's family. May her soul rest in peace.
