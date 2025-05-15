Live
IMD predicts heavy rainfall to AP and Telangana
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several districts across the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Residents are advised to be vigilant, as rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected.
In Telangana, heavy rainfall is anticipated in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Nalgonda, and Hyderabad. The Meteorological Department has urged people in these areas to remain alert during this period.
Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, rainfall is forecasted for the joint East Godavari and West Godavari districts, as well as in Alluri Seetharamaraju, Manyam, Srikakulam, and Anakapalle districts. Officials are warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions over the next few hours, particularly advising those in low-lying areas to exercise caution.
The public is encouraged to take necessary precautions, prepare for potential emergencies, and consider postponing travel plans as the weather conditions are expected to be severe.