IMD predicts light to moderate rains for next three days in Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department said that a Low pressure area formed in West Central Bay of Bengal on Monday in addition to surface circulation an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level. This low pressure is likely to move west-northwestward and move towards the AP coast on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday night that due to the influence of low pressure and surface circulation, light to moderate rains are likely to occur at many places in Coastal Andhra, one and two places in Rayalaseema.

At the same time, heavy rains are likely to occur in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema accompanied with thunder and lightning. On the other hand, gusty winds of 40 to 45 km per hour with a maximum speed of 55 km per hour will blow along the coast of coastal Andhra. Therefore, it advised that the sea will be turbulent and the fishermen should not go fishing for the next three days.

Meanwhile, the rainsfall of 3.5 cm in Hukumpet (YSR district), 3.2 cm in Kapileswarapuram (Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district), 3.1 cm in Chatrai (Eluru), 3 cm in Rajanagaram (East Godavari), 2.9 cm in Allagadda (Nandyala district), 2.6 cm in Jaggampeta (Kakinada district) and 2.3 cm in Gologonda (Anakapalli district) recorded.