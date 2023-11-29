IMD predicts rains in AP from December 4 to 6 due to impact of Cyclone

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Andhra Pradesh will be affected by the Cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal. Initially, it was predicted that the impact would be minor, with light to moderate rains in certain areas. However, the situation has changed, and the low pressure in the South Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a depression by Wednesday and a cyclone by Thursday.



The storm is expected to bring widespread and heavy to very heavy rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on December 4th, 5th, and 6th. The director of Amaravati Meteorological Center has advised farmers to harvest their crops immediately to mitigate the risk of damage.

The state government has been alerted to take necessary action, as the intensity of rains may increase if the storm moves towards Coastal Andhra. The IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rains in certain areas for the next three days.