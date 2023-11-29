  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

IMD predicts rains in AP from December 4 to 6 due to impact of Cyclone

IMD predicts rains in AP from December 4 to 6 due to impact of Cyclone
x
Highlights

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Andhra Pradesh will be affected by the Cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Andhra Pradesh will be affected by the Cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal. Initially, it was predicted that the impact would be minor, with light to moderate rains in certain areas. However, the situation has changed, and the low pressure in the South Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a depression by Wednesday and a cyclone by Thursday.

The storm is expected to bring widespread and heavy to very heavy rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on December 4th, 5th, and 6th. The director of Amaravati Meteorological Center has advised farmers to harvest their crops immediately to mitigate the risk of damage.

The state government has been alerted to take necessary action, as the intensity of rains may increase if the storm moves towards Coastal Andhra. The IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rains in certain areas for the next three days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X