Live
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
- Google introduces .meme domain; Find details
- YS Jagan flags of cleaning machines, to lay stone virtually for development works
Just In
IMD predicts rains in AP from December 4 to 6 due to impact of Cyclone
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Andhra Pradesh will be affected by the Cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Andhra Pradesh will be affected by the Cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal. Initially, it was predicted that the impact would be minor, with light to moderate rains in certain areas. However, the situation has changed, and the low pressure in the South Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a depression by Wednesday and a cyclone by Thursday.
The storm is expected to bring widespread and heavy to very heavy rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on December 4th, 5th, and 6th. The director of Amaravati Meteorological Center has advised farmers to harvest their crops immediately to mitigate the risk of damage.
The state government has been alerted to take necessary action, as the intensity of rains may increase if the storm moves towards Coastal Andhra. The IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rains in certain areas for the next three days.