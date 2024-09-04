IMD predicts rains in parts of AP and Telangana amid low pressure area

The Disaster Management Agency has issued a weather bulletin indicating the formation of a low-pressure system in the west-central and adjacent northwest Bay of Bengal, anticipated to develop on Thursday. This weather development is set to bring significant rain to several regions.

Today, light to moderate rainfall is expected across a number of districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Ubhaya Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR. Additionally, light rains are forecasted for some areas in Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamaya districts.

In conjunction with the situation in Andhra Pradesh, neighboring Telangana is also bracing for potential weather-related challenges. Meteorological experts have noted that the conditions in the Bay of Bengal are conducive to the development of a low-pressure system, which could lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall across both states.

Forecasts suggest that areas such as Vijayawada and the two Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience significant downpours. Meanwhile, eastern and northern districts of Telangana are expected to face similar weather conditions.

Currently, moderate rains are already being reported in several districts across the Telugu states. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions in anticipation of the impending heavy rain.