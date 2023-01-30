IMD predicts rains in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from today

The Meteorological Department said that there are chances of light to moderate rains here and there in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days from Monday as the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal turned severe will move towards the west-northwest and will strengthen into a cyclone by Monday.



The low pressure is persistent in the Southeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka. It moved west-northwest and became a severe depression by Sunday (January 29).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed in a report that there is a possibility of strong winds by Monday. It is expected to enter southwest Bay of Bengal and reach Sri Lankan coast on February 1.