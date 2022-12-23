IMD predicts rains in South Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema for two days as low pressure turns Cyclone

The extreme low pressure formed in the south-west and south-east Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclone. As a result, the South Coastal Andhra Rayalaseema are likely to receive rain on Friday and Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday adding that weather will be dry in other places.

It said that north-easterly winds are blowing in Andhra and Yanam's lower troposphere. Meanwhile, the cyclone was centered 420 km east-northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 600 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, and 690 km south-east of Chennai.

It is likely to move north-northwestward in 24 hours and move west-southwestwards over Sri Lanka towards the Comorin area in the next 48 hours, the IMD said.