IMD predicts widespread rains across AP and Telangana for three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of widespread rains across several southern states, fueled by a low-pressure system developing in the Arabian Sea. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Telugu states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with a cyclone expected to make landfall along the Karnataka coast tomorrow. This low-pressure system is projected to exert its influence until May 23.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has indicated a likelihood of heavy rainfall in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamaya, Chittoor, Tirupati, Sri Potti Sriramulu, and Nellore districts.

Additionally, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rains across Telangana for the next four days. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in numerous districts, resulting in maximum temperatures that could be 3 to 5 degrees below normal for the next three days.

On Monday, May 19, significant rainfall is forecast for Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal districts. Heavy rains will continue on Tuesday, May 20, in similar regions, including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. Thunder and lightning are also anticipated, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for affected districts, and rains are expected to persist through Wednesday, May 21, and into Thursday and Friday. Officials are advising farmers to take precautions to protect their crops from these unseasonable rains.