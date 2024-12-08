Live
Impart knowledge-based education to students: Collector Raja Kumari
Nandyal : District Collector G Raja Kumari has called upon the teachers and parents to lay foundation stone for the golden future of students by imparting knowledge-based education. She participated in the mega parents and teachers meeting at RS Rangapuram Zilla Parishad High School in Bethamcherla mandal on Saturday.
Addressing the gathering, the Collector stated that it is the responsibility of parents and teachers to bring out the hidden talents in the students and encourage them. Teachers were told to train students for competitive exams besides imparting education.
She explained that the aim of the government in conducting the mega parents and teachers meeting is to know the problems being faced by students, their learning skills, sports and their desired issues and how to improve them. The government is likely to give rankings after pursuing issues like classrooms in the school, infrastructure and the wellbeing of students. She told the parents that the students pursuing in the school will have a bright future as there are 20 qualified teachers for 398 students in the school.
Later, Collector Raja Kumari had meals along with parents and students. Cultural performances of students have mesmerised the audience.