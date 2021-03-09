Implement laws for women safety strictly: DCC chief

Kurnool: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ahmed Ali Khan alleged both the Centre and State governments have utterly failed to provide safety and security to women.

Participating as a chief guest in a programme organised to mark the International Women's Day at party office here on Monday, Ali Khan said the atrocities on women increased during the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Stating that women across the country were not safe, he said rapes, murders, domestic violence and sexual abuse are being reported on high scale. Despite the laws to prevent crime against women, no justice is being rendered to the victims due to non-implementation of laws in a proper manner, said Ali Khan, He demanded the government to strictly implement the laws for their safety and bring down the crime on women.

District Mahila Congress president Palom Sujatha said atrocities on women were taking place due to lack of proper awareness among them. She asked the both State and Central government to strictly implement the laws. She said the accused were exploiting women taking advantage of loopholes in laws. If the government punish the accused immediately, they will not resort to such acts, she pointed out.

Prior to addressing the occasion, the party leaders have cut the cake and celebrated the occassion. Congress party leaders John Wilson, Babu Rao, Damodaram Radha Krishna Murthy, Sathya Raju, Mastam, Sharamma, Nageshamma, Pramila, Venkata Lakshiz Sridevi, Prasanna, Yellamma, Maremma and Bathukamma participated in the programme.