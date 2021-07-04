Implement SoP strictly during CM YS Jagan visit to Kadapa says Collector CH Harikiran

Kadapa: District Collector CH Harikiran directed the officials to initiate all steps for effective implementation of standard operational procedures (SoP) during the two-day visit of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the district.

Addressing a review meeting along with SP K K N Anburajan over the Chief Minister's scheduled visit on July 8-9 here on Saturday, the Collector said that though there was drastic drop in coronavirus cases in the district, the official should be very careful while implementing SoP as the Chief Minister would mingle with public, including addressing a public meeting in Pulivendula and Badvel constituencies.

As per preliminary information, he said the chief minister will arrive Kadapa on July 8 morning and fly to Idupulapaya by special helicopter to pay homage to his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR memorial along with his family members. Later he will participate in various developmental programmes arranged at Integrated Sports Complex(ISC) grounds and also address a public gathering at the same place.

On the same day, he will also participate in the Rythu Dinotsavam at Rayadurgam of Anantapur district. The CM returns to Idupulapaya where he will stay on night.

On July 9, the chief minister will participates in a slew of development programmes in Badvel town and left for Tadipalle on the same day evening. The collector urged the people, who wanted to meet the chief minister, to compulsory produce Covid-19 test report taken 72 hours before as per the SoP.

Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan said that adequate security arrangements have been made in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. He said that the people, who fails to wear mask, will not be allowed at any circumstances.

Joint Collectors M Goutami, CM Saikanth Varma, HM Dhyanachandra, P Dharmachandra Reddy, Sub collectors I Pridhvi Tej, Ketan Garge, DRO Malola OSD Anilkumar Reddy and others were present.