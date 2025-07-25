Improve basic facilities at welfare hostels, officials told

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials to take up all required measures to improve basic facilities for students in the government welfare hostels and also residential schools.

The Collector on Thursday held a meeting with officials of Social Welfare, BC and Tribal Welfare departments, engineering officials and also Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar Residencial authorities on improving facilities in welfare hostels for the benefit of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector wanted the officials concerned to complete all the pending works on priority basis and send proposals with estimates for approval for taking up required works including repairs immediately.

Required funds to any additional works should be mobilised through CSR(Corporate Social Responsibility), MP lads and District Mineral Funds for speedy completion of the works.

The officials should inspect all the welfare hostels and residential schools to find out the requirements including the condition of toilets, running water, taps, tube lights, electrical wiring, LED bulbs, fans, windows, doors and leak proof of floors, flooring and RO water supply, the Collector said.

The officials should ensure quality in works and supply of materials and monitor the progress of the works on the daily basis for completion.

Vikram Kumar Reddy, Bharath Kumar Reddy, Raju Somu, Reshma and Padmaja were present.