Just In
In a fight between two former ministers, Ganta is in lead
Highlights
Bheemunipatnam constituency which is considered as the most prestigious segment in Visakhapatnam saw two former ministers vying with one another.
Ganta Srinivasa Rao as the alliance candidate and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao as the ruling party candidate contested in the segment.
Ganta Srinivasa Rao as the alliance candidate and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao as the ruling party candidate contested in the segment.
After the initial four rounds of the counting exercise, Ganta Srinivasa Rao was in the lead by 9, 926 votes. By the end of the counting exercise, the majority of votes for Ganta Srinivasa Rao is likely to cross 25,000.
Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who has never tasted defeat so far in his political career, is likely to face failure now.
