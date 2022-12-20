Inavolu: Ferroelectrics, dielectrics to develop advanced devices

Inavolu (Guntur District): ER & IPR, DRDO Director Dr Shiv Kumar stressed on the requirement for modern technological developments of our country and DRDO's academic avenues for young researchers and students for mutual interaction.

He was the chief guest at three-day 22nd national seminar on Ferroelectrics and Dielectrics (NSFD-2022) organised by VIT-AP University on virtual platform. Dr Shiv Kumar advised all young academicians to interact with their knowledge for DRDO support.

The main objective of the seminar is to provide the ongoing research activities in the field of ferroelectrics and dielectrics for the development of advanced devices for memory, sensor, data storage, solar cells and radar absorbing materials.

After inaugurating the seminar, Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan advised all young researchers to make use of the knowledge from all senior researchers' presentations for National Education Policy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof SV Kota Reddy and Registrar Prof Jagadish C Mudiganti were present.

The seminar has 18 eminent speakers from the premier national institutes and research laboratories including IISc, IITs, NITs, NPL, DAE, State & Central Universities and Deemed to be universities and also from University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, USA. More than 180 delegates have participated to deliver the oral presentations and invited talks.