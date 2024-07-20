Incessant rain may play spoilsport for devotees

Visakhapatnam : Rainis likely to affect Giri Pradakshina, which usually witnesses participation of lakhs of devotees every year.

Even as officials estimated around 5 lakh devotees for the 32-km long trek this year, not many are keen on trekking due to incessant rains in the city continuing from Thursday. The festival is scheduled to take place on July 20 and will continue next day.



However, the district administration continues to make necessary arrangements for the festival.

Accompanied by GVMC and endowments officials, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad supervised the arrangements here on Friday. The low pressure has concentrated into a depression and it would move towards west Odisha and weaken gradually. Following which, there will be moderate to heavy rains on Saturday as well.

As part of the festival, Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s ‘pushparatham’ (floral chariot) will commence at 4 pm at the Tholipavancha. Devotees will break a coconut and launch their trek from the point.

Even though rain is common every year during Giri Pradakshina, it is heavy this time. Also, devotees may not feel convenient to trek along the rain drenched roads.

Although the authorities concerned are making adequate arrangements for the devotees, due to the heavy rain, doubts are being expressed about the expected participation of the devotees. After conducting review meetings and field visits, collector Harendhira Prasad directed the authorities concerned to facilitate drinking water, public addressing system, bio-toilets and medical camps for the devotees and ensure that they do not face any sort of inconvenience. In case of heavy tidal waves following rains, the collector instructed the officials not to allow devotees venturing into the sea for a holy dip. The trek will continue via Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Jodugullapalem, Venkojipalem, Port DLB Quarters, Madhavadhara, NAD junction, Gopalapatnam and Prahaladapuram to Simhchalam.

After circumambulation of the 32-km-long hill, devotees visit Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple to have darshan.

Like every year, a number of NGOs and organisations voluntarily come forward to distribute ‘prasad’ and snacks along the stretch.

