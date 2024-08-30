Incessant rain proves a big relief to farmers

Srikakulam: Incessant rainfall disrupted normal life for the entire day on Thursday in the district. Many parts of districted witnessed rain from morning till night without a pause under the influence of low pressure in Bay of Bengal.

For all these days due to scanty rainfall and continuation of second phase dry spell, farmers were worried over survival of crops, mainly paddy, which require more water than other crops. Total rainfall reported across the district was 1,283.6 mm and average rainfall was reported all along the day was 42.8 mm.

Sarubujjili, Jalumuru, Nandigam, Ponduru, Amadalavalasa, Vajrapukotturu, Etcherla, Itchapuram, Mandasa, Santhabommali, Tekkali, Saravakota and Kotabommali mandals recorded highest rainfall while others mandals recorded average rainfall.

Low pressure-triggered rainfall provided a big relief to the paddy and other crops during the current season, said the joint director for agriculture joint director K Sridhar.