Incessant rain to benefit all crops

Guntur: Incessant rains during the last three days are useful to all the crops in Guntur district. Paddy sowing activity expected to pick up in the next few days in the district.

Due to deficit rainfall, sowing activity is yet to pick up in the district. Out of 66,237 hectares, so far the farmers completed paddy in 6500 hectares.

Due to incessant rain, cotton sowing is expected to pick up in the district.

On the other hand, several areas in Guntur are submerged in rainwater on Monday. Rainwater was flowing on roads in Arundalpet, Brodipet, Lakshmipuram, GMC office areas, AT Agraharam, RK Puram, Pattabhipuram, Chuttugunta reas, and Swarna Bharati Nagar. Rainwater also flowed on the roads at Vidyanagar and Gardens Centre. Rainwater stagnation was seen at sub-ways at Kankaragunta of Guntur city. As result, the vehicle riders and pedestrians faced a lot of problems. Guntur Municipal Corporation set up a control room to solve the problems in the rains-hit areas in the city.