Incessant rains wreak havoc on undivided Kurnool dist

Banaganapalli (Nandyal district): The four to five hours of heavy downpour have wreaked havoc in several mandals of both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Thursday morning. Mild rain that started after Wednesday midnight, became heavy by Thursday morning, making lakes and streams to flow crossing danger levels. At several places, transportation came to a standstill.

Flood water in Paleru Vagu (stream) at Sanjamala village was flowing 4 feet above the bridge. An RTC bus of Koilakuntla depot, coming from Timmanaini Peta, travelled a certain distance on Paleru Vagu bridge. Bus driver noticed that the bus would get washed away in the flood water if he drove further. He immediately stopped the bus and asked passengers to get down. With the driver’s alertness, all the 25 passengers on board were saved.

In a similar incident that took place near Midthur in Nandikotkur constituency, a car got washed away in a stream. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the people in the car by pulling the vehicle with the help of a tractor.

Heavy rains lashed at Kolimigundla, Koilakuntla, Sanjamala and Owk mandals. The district administration has ordered revenue, fire and irrigation department officials to set up sign boards near all streams and alert the residents not to cross streams, rivulets and lakes when they are flowing with full swing.