Incidents of ragging reported at Kurnool Govt Medical College

Kurnool: Ragging of first year MBBS students was reported at Kurnool government medical college on Tuesday. The classes for the first year students commenced only a week ago.

It is learnt that some of the juniors complained to their parents about the harassment by the seniors. The news has gone viral on social media.

According to information, the senior students have ordered the newcomers to wear sun glasses suggested by them. Besides wearing the glasses they should use the academic online apps also.

If the juniors use other apps other than the apps suggested by them, then they will face consequences. There were also rumours that the seniors in groups have gone to the hostel rooms of the juniors to harass them.

Unable to digest the attitude of the seniors, several junior students have complained to their parents who in turn brought it to the notice of College Principal Chitti Narasamma.

Hardly three days ago a programme on anti-ragging has been organised. District SP, general hospital superintendent, Dr C Prabhakar Reddy including medical College principal Chitti Narasamma and others have attended the programme.

With the news going viral on social media, The Hans India spoke to college Principal Chitti Narasamma and asked about the ragging incident. The Principal said no such incident had occurred in the college and hostel. The principal said that she has personally visited the hostel rooms of boys and girls and enquired about their problems. No one has complained about any ragging taking place.

However, a committee has been constituted to probe into the issue and unearth the facts as the news has been reported in social media, stated the Principal.