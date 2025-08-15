Increase awareness on waste segregation

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Maurya directed the officials to take effective steps for collecting household waste into wet and dry. On Thursday, she inspected sanitation works going on at Ramachandra Pushkarini, Patnool Street, Giripuram, Jyoti Theatre and other areas in the city and instructed the officials to create awareness among the residents that they should handover household waste after separating it into dry and wet, to the health staff coming to their areas.

Later the Commissioner inspected the arrangements being made for Independence Day celebrations at SVU Tarakarama Stadium. She was shocked after finding heaps of garbage and unhealthy conditions near vegetable market at Patnool Street. Expressing angry and displeasure, she sought the health staff to take stern measures. She also inquired the residents whether the garbage vehicle is coming to their locality daily and maintaining proper timings.

SE Shyamsunder, TUFA EE Ravindra, Municipal Engineers Tulasi Kumar and Gomathi, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh, DEs Madhu, Mahesh and Shilpa, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah and others were present.