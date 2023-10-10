Increase general bogies in express trains: AIYF

Dhone (Nandyal): All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state secretary N Lenin Babu on Monday appealed to Dhone Railway station manager G Venkateswarlu to increase number of unreserved coaches besides resumption of cancelled passenger trains in Dhone section.

Submitting a representation to Dhone Railway station manager G Venkateswarlu here, Lenin Babu said meagre number of general bogies in express trains and suspension of passenger trains has become a huge problem to the commuters travelling in trains without reservation. He demanded the railway authorities to enhance general bogies in express trains besides restoring cancelled passenger trains.

He stated several common people, unable to bear hefty fares in buses used to travel in trains for comfortable and affordable journey. But the irony is the express trains have only two general bogies. These two bogies would not accommodate the number of passengers. Moreover, the express trains would halt at main station and junctions. This is also another problem to the people who want to get down at their desired station, said Lenin Babu.

The express trains would be more convenient to people, who travel for long distance. He said since pandemic period, the passenger trains, heading towards Guntur, Vijayawada, Guntakal and Kacheguda connecting Dhone Railway station have been suspended and were not resumed till date.

Most people in Kurnool and Nandyal districts would depend on the passenger trains. With the suspension of passenger trains, the people of these districts are suffering a lot.

He urged the railway authorities to resume the passenger trains which were suspended from Covid period.

He further said the Vande Bharat trains introduced by the government would not help common people as their fares are not affordable. The only solution to serve the people is to enhance number of general bogies in express trains and resuming of passenger trains.

Lenin also alleged that the Modi government, in the name of reforms, was trying to privatise railways. The state secretary said that several posts are lying vacant in Railway department which needs to be filled on priority basis. He also suggested the Central government to revoke its decision of privatising the railways.