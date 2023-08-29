Live
Increase supply of organic veggies: TTD EO
Tirumala: As the twin Brahmotsavams are scheduled in September and October, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Monday asked the vegetable donors from southern states to supply varieties of vegetables grown in organic method.
The meeting was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala and over 22 vegetable donors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states have participated.
“During the last Brahmotsavams, a total of 1.14 lakh kilos of 25 varieties of vegetables were supplied. This year, we are planning a special menu ever day during Brahmotsavams for devotees and therefore, increase the supply with more varieties of vegetables. Do concentrate on organic veggies as they are not only tastier but healthier also,” EO urged the donors.
Later he felicitated the vegetable donors with a shawl and presented Srivari Prasadams to them. Deputy EO Annaprasadam Rajendra Kumar, Catering Special Officer Shastry and donors were present.