Increasing expenses worry tobacco farmers

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Farmers growing NLX variety of Baron Tobacco are in distress due to huge increase in the prices of fertilisers and pesticides. In addition to this, there is a huge decline in the yield this year due to pest infestation.

They lamented that they would incur loss if the selling price of Baron Tobacco is not maintained at Rs 26,000 per quintal this year. Last year, the price was Rs 18,000 per quintal and Rs 1.2 lakh was invested per acre. But this year, farmers have to shed Rs 60,000 extra per acre. Besides this, price of SOB Potash per bag was increased from Rs 2,800 to Rs 4,900, rate of Calcium Gromor bag raised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,100, and price of firewood was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500.

A farmer from Gandepalli village, Kapa Satyanarayana, said, "I have been cultivating baron tobacco in 50 acres for the past 12 years. Since last two years, expenses are increasing, and profits are decreasing. We hoped to get profits at least this year, but investment cost has increased as the cost of fertilisers, medicines, and firewood are doubled."

Farmers said that due to the virus this year tobacco leaves were wilted and yield was decreased. Keeping these real problems in mind, the farmers want the Tobacco Board to take appropriate measures to ensure that they get a higher price this year.

A farmer, Velaga Raju, said that growing baron tobacco variety is a very difficult task. According to him, tobacco leaves have to be tied into arches in the baron, heat them for a week with firewood and then pack into bales and transport to market. He said they have to protect the crop from the time of plantation. He lamented that the rate they are getting is barely enough to to meet the expenses.

Tobacco farmers requested the government to set up a purchasing centre in Thorredu of East Godavari district as they cannot bear cost of transportation to Devarapalli. They submitted a petition to MP Margani Bharatram two years ago. Meanwhile, the officials said that no one was interested in coming to Thorredu to buy tobacco, hence the centre was shifted from Thorredu to Devarapalli.