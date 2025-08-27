Live
- CBSE cluster VII basketball sports meet concludes
- Students blend tradition, science, and ecology in Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations
- Global experts converge at ICETCI 2025 to discuss advances in computational intelligence
- Stronger, calmer, smarter: The athlete’s guide to yoga & meditation
- Demographic changes taking place along borders: Shah
- Dengue cases in Delhi lower than last year
- BJP likely to get new office building during Navratri
- Police arrest Punjab man for Rs 1.58 lakh traffic app fraud
- Punjab CM Mann condemns ED action against AAP’s Saurabh
- Video shows Nikki’s husband outside house on day of killing
Indhu, SVZP’s oldest lioness, passes away at 23
- Indhu was among 18 lions rescued from the National Circus in Thane back in 2002
- She was only eight months old when she arrived at SVZP
- Lionesses in captivity generally live between 16 and 20 years, making Indhu’s 23 years a rare phenomenon
Tirupati: The SV Zoological Park (SVZP) has announced the death of Indhu, a 23-year-old lioness and one of its most remarkable residents, on Tuesday.
Indhu was among 18 lions rescued from the National Circus in Thane back in 2002. She was only eight months old when she arrived at SVZP and went on to outlive all her companions from that group, reaching an age considered exceptional for a captive lion.
According to SVZP officials, Indhu had been under intensive veterinary care in recent weeks as her health declined due to age-related complications.
Despite all efforts, she passed away peacefully on August 26.
A post-mortem examination conducted by the SV Veterinary University confirmed the cause of death as natural, arising from geriatric ailments.
“Indhu’s journey from a circus enclosure to a naturalistic habitat at SVZP reflects the essence of animal rescue and rehabilitation.
She was given a safe, peaceful home for over two decades, and her longevity is testimony to the quality of care she received here,” the zoo said in a statement.
Lionesses in captivity generally live between 16 and 20 years, making Indhu’s 23 years a rare achievement.
Zoo officials highlighted her story as a symbol of resilience and compassionate wildlife management.
Over the years, Indhu became a quiet emblem of the zoo’s conservation work, admired by keepers and visitors alike.
Her passing, they said, marks the end of an important chapter in SVZP’s history of big cat rehabilitation.