India reports 257 Corona cases

Vijayawada: Around 257 corona cases were reported in India till May 19, as per a statement released by AP Health Ministry.

The number of covid cases reported in our neighbouring states include Kerala-95, Tamil Nadu-66, Maharashtra- 55, Karnataka-13 and Pondicherry-10. No covid case was reported in Andhra Pradesh.

Those who visited the covid affected regions and suffering from cold and fever should immediately consult nearby Govt hospital, should undergo covid tests and should be in home isolation for one week.

The health Ministry advised people to wear masks while traveling in buses and trains and in cinema halls and shopping malls. Pregnant women, Children and old age people should try to avoid visiting thickly populated areas. People should wash their hands frequently.