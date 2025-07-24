Indian naval ships’ wrap up their Singapore trip

Visakhapatnam: As part of its operational deployment at Southeast Asia, Indian Naval ships Delhi, Shakti, Satpura, and Kiltan concluded their Singapore Port Call.

The Commanding Officers of the Eastern Fleet ships, under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, participated in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Kranji War Memorial, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the World War II.

During the four-day visit that ended on July 19, FOCEF called on the High Commissioner of India to Singapore and the Fleet Commander of the Republic of Singapore Navy and discussed further opportunities and avenues for enhancing bilateral naval ties and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Also, the FOCEF held informal discussions with the academic community on maritime security and regional developments.

Professional interactions between the two navies, including cross-deck visits, subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), and friendly sports activities, aimed at strengthening interoperability and mutual understanding.

A deck reception was hosted onboard INS Shakti, bringing together RSN personnel, eminent persons, members of the diplomatic community and the Indian diaspora to celebrate and strengthen the bonds of maritime partnership.

The port call to Singapore highlighted the Indian Navy’s commitment and contribution to regional stability, security, and maritime cooperation in line with the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).