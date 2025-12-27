As 2025 draws to a close, filmmaker Rahhat Shah Kazmi is taking a moment to reflect on what he describes as a defining year in his creative journey. His film Love in Vietnam, a cross-cultural romantic drama, travelled extensively across Asia and earned significant international recognition, leaving a lasting impact on audiences beyond borders.

“Nothing prepares you for a year like this,” Kazmi said, looking back on the film’s journey. He noted that while every filmmaker hopes their work connects with viewers, the real reward comes when strangers from different cultures relate deeply to the story. “When people from another country tell you that your film moved them or stayed with them, it humbles you in a way awards never can,” he shared.

The filmmaker pointed out that Love in Vietnam stood out for its honesty in an era dominated by spectacle. “We are living in a time where loud often replaces honest,” he remarked, adding that the film’s success reaffirmed his belief in truthful storytelling. The film earned major accolades in South Korea, including Best Asian Film and Best Director for Kazmi, while also securing a wide release through Chinese distributors. Its premiere at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival in Vietnam further highlighted its cross-cultural appeal.

Reflecting on the year, Kazmi said it has deepened his sense of responsibility as a storyteller. “When stories cross borders, you realise how carefully they must be told,” he said. Looking ahead, he expressed a desire to create films that endure beyond box-office numbers. “I want to make stories people return to years later because they felt real,” he added.

Starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, Love in Vietnam is produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Omung Kumar, Sarvesh Goel, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Mohammad Antulay, Sahil Sheikh, and Pankaj Singh Chauhan, with co-production support from Samten Hills Dalat and others.