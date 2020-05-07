Indian Navy reaches out district administration to supply Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds

Indian Navy provides five more Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds sets to King George Hospital to treat patients suffering from health issues due to the gas leak occured at LG Polymers. Technical Teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) arrived at KGH to assist the medical staff in quick installation to provide oxygen to a large number of patients affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers, Visakhapatnam this morning.

The Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold system was designed by NDV to enable one jumbo size oxygen bottle to supply oxygen to six patients for COVID-19 Pandemic.

Earlier, 25 such sets were provided to the district administration for the use of patients at COVID designated hospitals. Now, the NDV reaches out to the district administration with five more sets to treat the gas leak victims at KGH.