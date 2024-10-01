Indian philosophy solution to global problems: Venkaiah

Guntur: Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu participated at the birth centenary of eminent Indian philosopher Acharya Kotha Satchidananda Murthy as the chief guest. A special seminar was organised by Professor Satchidananda Murthy Centre for Studies in Afro-Asian Philosophy at Nagarjuna University on Monday. He unveiled the statue of Kotha Satchidananda Murthy and paid tributes.

Prof Ashok Vohra released a book which is a collection of unpublished works by K Satchidananda Murthy brought out by K Ramesh and a postal cover.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said the formation of philosophy as a separate discipline in modern education is a matter of great benefit for human development and the development of society.

He said he is happy to announce the setting up of a Philosophy Centre in Acharya Nagarjuna University in the name of Prof Sachidananda Murthy Centre for Studies in Afro-Asian Philosophy.

MLAs Budha Prasad, Kamineni Srinivasa Rao, ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Gangadhar Rao, Prof M Trimurti Rao, Prof KS Chalam, Prof K Ratna Sheela Mani, Prof NV Krishna Rao, Prof G Simhachalam and others were present.