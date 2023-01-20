  • Menu
IndianOil signs MoU with TTD to set up compressed biogas plant

Executive Director and Head of Telangana & AP B Anil Kumar, CGM (Corporate Communications) V Vetriselvakumar, CGM (Retail Sales) for Telangana and AP Atanu Mondal and DGM (Vijayawada Terminal) AV Anil Kumar addressing the media at Kondapalli on Thursday

Kondapalli (NTR District): Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant atop Tirumala to provide cooking gas for Potu of the TTD, informed Executive Director and Head of Telangana & AP B Anil Kumar.

Addressing the media at Kondapalli plant of IndianOil at Kondapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Thursday, Anil Kumar said the proposed plant would help reduce the expenditure on cooking gas for the TTD. Anil Kumar predicted that the consumption of fossil fuels would peak in the next ten years and subsequently come down.

