IndianOil signs MoU with TTD to set up compressed biogas plant

Kondapalli (NTR District): Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant atop Tirumala to provide cooking gas for Potu of the TTD, informed Executive Director and Head of Telangana & AP B Anil Kumar.

Addressing the media at Kondapalli plant of IndianOil at Kondapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Thursday, Anil Kumar said the proposed plant would help reduce the expenditure on cooking gas for the TTD. Anil Kumar predicted that the consumption of fossil fuels would peak in the next ten years and subsequently come down.