India’s advanced military tech instilled fear in Pak: Bharath

Kurnool: India has reached a position where even the thought of waging war against it sends shivers down Pakistan’s spine, said Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing state-of-the-art technology that has enabled the country to face wars with remarkable efficiency.

Speaking at a solidarity rally held in Kurnool on Friday in support of the armed forces who bravely participated in Operation Sindoor, Minister Bharath hailed the valor of the Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel.

The rally was organised jointly by leaders and workers of the Telugu Desam

Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party, beginning at the Zilla Parishad office and culminating at the District Collectorate.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bharath stated that the Indian armed forces had effectively destroyed terrorist bases with precision.

He expressed his gratitude to the forces and also extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi for his strategic leadership.

“Pakistan has been forced into a state of caution due to India’s preparedness. With the technological advancements brought in by Prime Minister Modi, our country now has the capacity to pre-empt and neutralize threats, including potential nuclear attacks, before they are executed,” the minister declared.

Among those who took part in the rally were former Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, former minister KE Prabhakar, Adoni MLA Dr Parthasarathi, KUDA Chairman Somishetti Venkateswarlu, TDP district president Palakurthi Tikkareddy, BJP district president Ramakrishna, and Jana Sena district president Suresh.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from supporters and emphasized the unity among the NDA allies in backing the nation’s defense forces.