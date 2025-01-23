India’s pharma sector champions quality, innovation

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on ‘Enhancing Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance through good manufacturing practices (GMP)’, a national conference was held at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) here on Wednesday. Organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and AMTZ, the platform brought policymakers, industry leaders, and regulators together.

The critical role of GMP in ensuring safe, effective, and high-quality pharmaceutical products was emphasised on the occasion. The conference underscored that GMP is not merely a regulatory requirement but a comprehensive framework ensuring product quality, safety, and efficacy. Industry leaders highlighted how standardisation, meticulous documentation and robust quality control can mitigate risks like contamination and defects. In today’s competitive business landscape, attracting investments is crucial for companies looking to expand their operations, improve their products, and increase their market share. One factor that can make or break an investment deal is good manufacturing practices (GMP).

Hence, adoption of GMP attracts more investors, the speakers underlined. Nasir Jamal, director, PHDCCI, stated, “Good Manufacturing Practices are foundational for ensuring the production of high-quality, safe, and effective pharmaceutical products.”

Speaking about the evolution of AMTZ, Jitendra Sharma, managing director and CEO, AMTZ, mentioned, “AMTZ aims to bridge science and business for societal good. With initiatives like the GMP-focused certification and validation ecosystem, we aim to empower industries to align certification, regulation and production seamlessly.” A series of insightful sessions formed a part of the event.