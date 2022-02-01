Indigo to start flight services from Kadapa to Vijayawada and Chennai from March 27

The Indigo Airlines services company has entered into an agreement with AP Airports Development Corporation Limited (APDCL) to operate Indigo flights from Kadapa to Vijayawada and Chennai.

TruJet, which has operated flights on these routes so far, has given Indigo a chance after it terminated its contract to operate the services.

For this, the state government will pay Rs. 20 crore to the company under the Viability Gap Fund (VGF). The state government on Monday issued orders to this effect. Indigo will operate four flights a week between Chennai-Kadapa and Vijayawada-Kadapa from March 27.