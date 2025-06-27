Indira crushed democracy during Emergency: Shekhawat

Says that it is important to educate today’s generation about those dark days Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday described the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, as the “darkest period in Indian democracy.”

Addressing the media during his visit to Rajamahendravaram, the Minister said that it is important to educate today’s generation about those dark days. He stated that during the Emergency, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was curtailed, and authoritarian rule prevailed. “Over one lakh people were arrested without proper legal procedures. Indira Gandhi crushed democracy and ruled like a dictator. Her son Sanjay Gandhi also unleashed tyranny on the people,” he alleged.

The Minister said that it was only due to the united resistance of the people that democracy was eventually restored. He paid tribute to leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who spearheaded the resistance during the Emergency. “Even today, the Congress has not shown any remorse or condemned the imposition of Emergency, which is truly unfortunate,” he remarked.

As part of his visit, Shekhawat, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, laid the foundation stone for the Akhanda Godavari Project, inaugurated a Science Centre, and participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the Forest Academy in Rajamahendravaram.

He also commented on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying that the situation there is now under control and tourists can visit safely.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s development, Shekhawat said that the “double engine government” is fast-tracking progress in the state. The Union Government is fully supporting key sectors like irrigation and tourism, and all development works are being taken up in a phased and planned manner, he said.