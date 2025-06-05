Individuals invited to serve as ATVM facilitators

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway continues to enhance passenger convenience and promote digital initiatives with the successful operation of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) across its network. These user-friendly machines have significantly streamlined unreserved ticketing, enabling faster, contactless, and hassle-free travel for lakhs of daily commuters.

The Vijayawada Division has emerged as a frontrunner in ATVM utilisation. Presently, 72 ATVMs are operational across 29 major railway stations, supported by 94 facilitators to assist passengers. As a result of continued awareness campaigns and improved accessibility, 33 percent (78,19,581) of the total (2,41,51,165) unreserved tickets in the Division are now booked through ATVMs, said the SCR Railway, Vijayawada in a press release on Wednesday.

The passengers get many benefits with ATVMs. It reduces queues and saves time of passengers and is very convenient also. The machines support multilingual interfaces and offer quick access to general, platform, and renewal tickets.

Trained facilitators are available at key stations to assist the elderly, first-time users, and differently-abled passengers.

Rambabu Vavilapalli, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR appeals to the public to join the mission by becoming facilitators: “We are inviting applications from enthusiastic individuals to serve as ATVM facilitators at 29 key railway stations in the Division. This is a unique opportunity to be part of the digital transformation of Indian Railways while contributing meaningfully to public service.”

Interested applicants can find complete details, including eligibility criteria, terms of engagement, and the application process at the following link: https://digitalscr.in/Notifications/ATVMs.pdf

Narendra A Patil, IRTS, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR congratulated passengers and staff alike on this achievement, stating: “The rise in ATVM ticketing is a clear sign of passengers embracing technology for a smoother travel experience.