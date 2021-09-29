Indonesia looking forward for more business with Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Seeking stronger business relationship with Andhra Pradesh, Indonesia has invited industrialists from the State to explore business opportunities the country.

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, Agus P Saptono, in a virtual meeting with the members of the AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), stated that India is the biggest exporter of sugar to Indonesia and also exports rice, meat, onion, red chillies and the volume of exports has been steadily increasing over the last few years.

Agus P Saptono along with Bona Kusuma, trade attache, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in New Delhi and Kumarajati, Director of Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) in Chennai, addressing the members of the AP Chambers, explained the opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade relations between Indonesia and India.

Elaborating on the virtual conference president Pydah Krishna Prasad, president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao, general secretary B Raja Sekhar in a statement said that the Indonesian officials informed the AP Chambers that the Indonesia's GDP is expected to grow by 5 per cent by 2022 and is expected to become the fourth largest economy by 2050. They recalled that 57 Indian companies have their presence in Indonesia. "The potential sectors for investing in Indonesia are textiles, textiles machinery, pharmaceuticals, tourism, transportation, salt technology industry, oil and gas, electrical and renewal energy."

The Indonesian officials also spoke about the Trade Expo Indonesia-2021, which is a fully interactive virtual trade expo that will take place from October 21 to November 4. They invited members of AP Chambers and businesses from Andhra Pradesh to register and participate in the trade expo to explore trade opportunities and to establish business partnerships. AP Chambers' members interacted with Indonesian officials in the virtual meeting.

The members said that as Andhra Pradesh is the major exporter of rice, sugar, chillies, cotton yarn. It has major ports and four international airports, and three major industrial corridors under development. As the Government of India has recognised the State as the gateway for South-East Asia, the bilateral trade relations between Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia are poised for tremendous growth.

AP Chambers requested the businesses who are interested to explore trade opportunities in Indonesia to contact AP Chambers at federation@apchamber.in or 0866-2482888..