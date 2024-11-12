Induction programme for defence personnel held at ICI

Live
Just In
The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) have deputed 40 defence personnel to The Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, to undergo a 3-month Diploma course in bakery confectionery.
Tirupati: The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) have deputed 40 defence personnel to The Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, to undergo a 3-month Diploma course in bakery confectionery. In this connection, ICI Tirupati has organised an induction programme on Monday at the cuisine theatre.
Colonel PK Ahuja, AOC Centre Secunderabad; Ritesh Chaudhary, General Manager, Taj Tirupati; Lt col (Rtd) Chandrasekhar Naidu, General Manager Admin, Mohan Babu University and Chef Dr Paneer Selvam, Rtd. Associate professor, Madurai Kamaraj University graced the occasion.
On this occa0sion, certificates and awards were presented to the winners and participants in the Chef competition organised by SKAL India in association with India Tourism South at the Indian Culinary Institute Tirupati on October 22. The head of the Institute Dr M Thirulogachander and other faculty were present.