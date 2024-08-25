‘Industrial accidents, a result of previous govt’s negligence

Visakhapatnam : Telugu Desam Party state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP cautioned repeatedly that there is no safety standards followed in industries during the YSRCP government. Now, a series of accidents are the result of the previous government’s negligence.

Addressing media here on Saturday, the MLA said that the alliance government took all the measures to protect the reactor blast victims.



He condemned the remarks made by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the state government neglected the accident victims and termed it as totally false.

Further, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP leaders tried to provoke victims’ family members at KGH and mounted pressure on them to demand compensation for those who did not have legal heir.

“Are they (YSRCP leaders) not aware of the fact that cheques could not be issued without a legal heir?” he questioned.



The TDP state president criticised that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s career began with doing politics with death and he had built his political career over ‘murder politics’. Jagan had a history of collecting signatures for power when his father died, he recalled.



Srinivasa Rao said that Rs 1,500 crore of state disaster funds were diverted during the YSRCP’s rule.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat accused that there are more factories in Hyderabad than Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP government’s failed policies are the main reason behind industrial accidents happening in Visakhapatnam. East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that Jagan had destroyed the state on all fronts in the past five years. He said that it is high time Jagan has to change his attitude.