Industrial prospects bright in Nandyal, says Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has said that the State Government is extending full support for the establishment of industries in Nandyal district and assured that young entrepreneurs would be encouraged through working capital assistance.

She added that necessary approvals for industrial ventures are being granted in a simplified and time-bound manner. Participating in an awareness programme on “Ease of Doing Business” held at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector said the district holds vast potential in horticulture, turmeric, spices, flowers, and fruit cultivation.

She pointed out that Nandyal is a major supplier of the popular “Sona” variety of rice across the State.

With 33 per cent forest cover and nearly one-third of land under cultivation, the district also has abundant livestock resources, she observed. The Collector noted that Banaganapalle and Don regions are rich in mineral resources, with 90 per cent limestone and 10 per cent iron ore deposits, providing large-scale opportunities for mining activities.

She said the Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) is contributed by agriculture and allied sectors (42 per cent), the service sector (39 per cent), and industries (19 per cent). She appealed to entrepreneurs to come forward to establish food processing units in the district, assuring them of full support from both the Government and the banking sector.

Industries Department General Manager S Mahboob Basha, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Narayana Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Labour Basheerunnisa Begum, Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Kishore Reddy, along with several industrialists and officials, participated in the programme.