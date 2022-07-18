Inflows increasing into Srisailam reservoir

Vijayawada: With heavy rains being reported in upland areas of Tungabhadra dam region, the dam is receiving heavy inflows of floodwater on Monday, reaching the full capacity. The dam received 1,64,468 cusecs of water and outflow was 1,55,648 cusecs.

Floodwater inflows are rising into dams on Krishna in recent days. Consequently, Srisailam reservoir is getting heavy inflows of floodwater. On Monday, the water level reached 865 feet against the total height of 885 feet (full reservoir level). The Srisailam reservoir storage capacity is 215.80 tmc ft.

By Monday, the reservoir has 122.46 TMC water and the water levels are increasing. According to irrigation department officials, the inflows into Srisailam reservoir are 3,02,207 cusecs and outflows are 3,25,580 cusecs. It is expected that the reservoirs in Krishna basin will reach full capacity and floods are expected in Krishna delta region.

The Godavari delta region is already reeling under the flood fury and water started to recede only on Monday. If the flood inflows continue in the similar manner, Krishna basin will also experience floods in near future.