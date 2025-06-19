Infra development priority for coalition govt, says minister

Vijayawada: Minister for investments, infrastructure, roads and buildings B C Janardhan Reddy said here on Wednesday that the coalition government is prioritising the development of infrastructure, including roads, railways, airports, ports, and fishing harbours, along with their connectivity across the state.

He stated that in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, systematic steps are being taken to ensure the state has at least 20 ports and fishing harbours combined, and specifically 14 airports, as part of a future-oriented action plan. In a statement outlining various ongoing development initiatives in the state, Janardhan Reddy confirmed that the state government has authorised the Andhra Pradesh Airport Development Corporation Limited to proceed with the tender process for selecting consultants.

These consultants will prepare the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study Reports (TEFR) for the proposed greenfield airport projects in Nagarjuna Sagar and Ongole. He added that district collectors have already identified suitable sites for these two airports, and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has completed preliminary feasibility studies. Approval has already been given for the consultant selection tender process for TEFR preparation for the Amaravati and Kuppam airports.

The state government has granted administrative approval for two development projects at Kurnool Airport for the 2025-26 fiscal year including Rs 3.6 crore for correcting the Runway End Safety Areas (RESA) and other maintenance works and Rs 4.433 crore for providing a taxiway to the Flying Training Organisation (FTO) at Kurnool Airport.

Janardhan Reddy said that the government has reconstituted a 12-member Technical Evaluation Committee to review bids for the selection of consultants and developers for airport projects undertaken by the Airport Development Corporation Limited in the state.

Approval has been granted for the payment of bills totalling Rs 70.82 crore to 29 organisations previously owed by AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL).

The minister announced that the 7th State-Level Sagarmala meeting will be held on July 4 with Central and state government officials. Chaired by him as the minister for investments and infrastructure, the meeting will discuss various aspects, including the supervision, development, progress of ongoing projects under the Sagarmala project, and proposals for new projects.