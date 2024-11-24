Initiate steps for implementation of GER: Minister Anam

Nellore : Zilla Parishad general body meeting, headed by Chairman Anam Arunamma, has stressed the need for the implementation of Green Energy Revolution (GER) system to save power for both domestic and industrial purposes in the district.

The meeting held here on Saturday also urged larger participation of public representatives to motivate the public in their respective areas over innovative concept of GER. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that both Central and State governments are keen on encouraging GER concept by offering subsidies in a big way. He detailed that under this innovative concept, a solar power panel (SPP) will be installed on the top of the house, which will directly draw power from sun and provides electricity for all domestic needs.

The Minister explained that GER system not only helps consumers to pay lesser power bills, but also helps people in earning money by selling the remaining power generated through SSP to the government.

Anam has appealed both public representatives and officials to conduct workshops to encourage people for the installation of SSPs as part of the infrastructure facilities to the newly constructed houses in both urban and rural areas.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy urged the administration to call new tenders for completion of lift Irrigation Scheme at Kommarapudi village by terminating old contractor as he dropped the project in the middle.

Kavali MLA Dagumati Krishna Reddy has appealed the administration to initiate steps to repair drinking water schemes in Alluru mandal as they were in dilapidated condition, making people to face serious drinking water problem. Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh said that drinking water schemes constructed under NTR Sujala Sravanthi are not functioning for several years. He urged the administration to take up repair works immediately.

Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna said that almost all lift irrigation schemes in his constituency are not functioning due to lack of proper maintenance during the previous YSRCP government. He urged the officials concerned to take steps to provide water for agriculture operations.

All MLAs complained over the absences of the officials of State Irrigation Development Corporation (APSIDC) in ZP meetings. Responding their complaint, Minister Anam ordered district Collector O Anand to issue notices to the erring officials. MLCs Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi, Meriga Muralidhar, P Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.